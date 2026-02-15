Brain training may cut dementia risk by 25%, researchers say

The Brief Certain types of brain-training exercises could lower the risk of dementia by about 25%, according to new research. Researchers found the biggest benefit came from exercises focused on speed and visual processing — tasks that require people to quickly identify objects or react to visual information under time pressure. Researchers say brain training should be viewed as one possible tool — not a replacement — for overall healthy habits.



Certain types of brain-training exercises could lower the risk of dementia by about 25%, according to new research connected to a long-running study supported by the National Institutes of Health.

Researchers found the biggest benefit came from exercises focused on speed and visual processing — tasks that require people to quickly identify objects or react to visual information under time pressure.

Training the mind

What they're saying:

"We’re talking about very simple, game-like tasks," said Joaquin Anguera, an associate professor of neurology and psychiatry at University of California San Francisco. "Think of it like a mental gym, where you’re training your brain to process information very quickly."

In the study, participants repeatedly completed exercises similar to finding a tiny object hidden in a busy visual scene — often described as finding a needle in a haystack.

Participants trained for about an hour at a time across several weeks.

The findings build on earlier research conducted roughly two decades ago.

Scientists recently revisited those participants by reviewing medical and insurance records to see who later developed dementia-related conditions.

Researchers found people who completed the speed-based training — especially those who returned later for "booster" sessions — showed a lower likelihood of developing dementia symptoms years later.

Still, experts caution the results do not mean all video games or brain apps provide the same benefit.

"There’s something here suggesting these specific types of training may help," Anguera said. "But it’s not proof that any game or any brain exercise will do the same thing."

Part of a whole

Big picture view:

Researchers say brain training should be viewed as one possible tool — not a replacement — for overall healthy habits.

Anguera recommends focusing on foundational lifestyle habits alongside mental challenges, including: Getting consistent, quality sleep, eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet, staying physically active and continuing to learn new skills or challenge the brain

"The advice is really what many of us have heard our whole lives," Anguera said. "Stay active — physically and mentally — and that’s likely the best way to support brain health as you age."

Scientists say more research is still needed to determine exactly how much brain-training exercises contribute to dementia prevention and which populations may benefit most.