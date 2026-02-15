Government shutdown, immigration demands and midterm politics collide as funding fight continues

The Brief The federal government entered another partial shutdown after negotiations over funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stalled. At the center of the dispute are Democratic demands tied to federal immigration enforcement. Historically, shutdowns tend to end when public pressure forces political concessions that allow both parties to claim some level of victory, according to political experts.



Lawmakers left Capitol Hill for recess as the federal government entered another partial shutdown after negotiations over funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stalled, leaving thousands of federal workers and travelers facing uncertainty.

The shutdown is expected to affect employees at the Transportation Security Administration, though it is not expected to immediately cancel flights because air traffic controllers are still being paid.

If the shutdown continues, experts warn it could lead to longer security lines and operational strain in the coming weeks.

The root of it

Dig deeper:

At the center of the dispute are Democratic demands tied to federal immigration enforcement.

Proposals include banning face coverings for federal agents and requiring agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to obtain warrants from judges — rather than administrative warrants — before entering homes to make arrests.

Political historian Nolan Higdon of University of California Santa Cruz said shutdown fights often become battles over public perception.

"Ultimately, a lot of these shutdowns come down to who does the public blame," Higdon said, noting both parties are already shaping messaging around the dispute. He said because many DHS functions are considered essential and continue operating during shutdowns, Democrats may face challenges gaining leverage unless public frustration grows.

Historically, shutdowns tend to end when public pressure forces political concessions that allow both parties to claim some level of victory, Higdon said.

Elections incoming

Big picture view:

The shutdown fight comes as attention turns toward upcoming midterm elections and debates over voting policy.

Higdon said some Democrats are concerned about comments from Donald Trump about "nationalizing" voting systems in key states, though he noted the federal government does not have constitutional authority to run state elections.

One possible policy area that could see movement is voter identification laws, which polling shows have public support but remain controversial because of their historical ties to voter suppression, particularly among communities of color.

Another issue expected to shape midterm messaging is renewed focus on documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The issue resurfaced after a contentious congressional hearing involving Attorney General Pam Bondi. Higdon said millions of documents have already been released, with millions more still sealed, and pressure is mounting on public figures connected to Epstein.

Recent public scrutiny has included former Obama administration official Catherine Rummler, who later worked at Goldman Sachs, and economist Larry Summers, among others.

Higdon said the Epstein case appears to be one of the rare issues drawing attention across party lines.

"This is an issue that seems to transcend parties in American politics," he said, adding that candidates in both parties are likely to use the issue in campaign messaging as midterm elections approach.

With immigration enforcement, election policy and high-profile investigations all converging, analysts say the coming months could shape not only the federal funding fight but also the broader political landscape heading into the election cycle.