10-year-old passenger killed in 2-vehicle Napa County DUI crash

The California Highway Patrol says a 10-year-old passenger in a vehicle was killed on Friday in a DUI crash in Napa County. One person has been arrested.

The CHP said at 4:28 p.m., two vehicles crashed at Chiles Pope Valley Road, west of Barnett Road.

Officials identified Aaron Brian Kennedy Alvarez, 35, of Angwin, as the driver of a 2010 Toyota Corolla. Alvarez was headed east on Chiles Pople Valley Rd. along with a 10-year-old passenger who was in the left, rear backseat.

Another driver was in a Nissan Sentra headed west when the two vehicles collided. CHP says Alvarez drove over a solid double yellow line and crashed head-on into the Nissan Sentra.

The 10-year-old was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

Alvarez was airlifted to Queen of the Valley Hospital for what was described as major injuries. The other driver, who was described as a 47-year-old Napa man, was taken to the hospital in an ambulance for what was described as minor injuries.

Alvarez was arrested for DUI at the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.