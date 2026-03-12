10-year-old stabbing suspect detained, student injured in Mountain View

article

The Brief A 10-year-old stabbed and injured a 7-year-old at a Mountain View elementary school on Wednesday. The victim suffered stab wounds to their shoulder and was treated and released to their parents. Police said the weapon was a kitchen knife. The suspect was not affiliated with the school where the stabbing occurred and is now in custody of a mental health facility.



The Mountain View Police Department say a 10-year-old stabbing suspect was detained on Wednesday after a student was stabbed at an elementary school.

Alarmingly young

What we know:

Police said they received reports of a stabbing at around 3:30 p.m. at Bubb Elementary School located on the 500 block of Hanse Avenue. The 7-year-old victim was stabbed in the school's play area, police said. The victim was participating in an after-school program.

The victim had three stab wounds to their shoulder. The weapon used is believed to have been a kitchen knife, police said. The child was treated by paramedics at the scene and was released to their parents.

The school was placed on lockdown as police responded and secured the area.

Prior contact with officers

Before the police arrived, the 10-year-old fled the area. The suspect, said to have prior contact with officers, was located by an officer who recognized them after police were able to review a resident's video.

Police said a K-9 unit, borrowed from the Los Altos Police Department, assisted in tracking the suspect to their residence.

The suspect was detained without incident with cooperation from the suspect's guardian. The child was placed in the custody of a Santa Clara County juvenile mental health services provider.

No motive was given for the stabbing.

The police said the suspect had no connection to the elementary school or its after-school programming.