$100K reward offered for info about suspect who shot Hillsborough officer

The Hillsborough Police Department is offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person who shot an officer last month.

The department calls the unknown suspect "dangerous" following the "brazen" Feb. 22 attack.

"We are committed to ensuring the safety of our community and holding accountable those who target our officers," said Chief of Police Nelson Corteway.

The backstory:

Around 3:50 p.m. near a Hillsborough police facility on Floribunda Avenue, an officer was shot in an ambush-style attack. The officer fired their own gun, but it still remains unclear if the suspect was struck.

Police officials at the time said the department was specifically targeted.

Officers from multiple area departments, including SWAT team members and police with rifles, were seen canvassing the area into the evening. A police helicopter was also seen scouring the area from overhead.

Dig deeper:

Police describe the suspect as a "possibly Hispanic male" in his mid 20s to mid 30s, standing around 5 feet 7 to 10 inches, and weighing around 165 pounds.

The department said he was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and dark-colored jeans. His hair color is medium-dark and he has a lighter skin complexion.

Previously, the department released a sketch of a possible suspect.

According to police, witnesses said the man in the sketch was running southbound off El Camino near Carol, Cypress and Barroihet Avenues in Burlingame around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and appeared "anxious and was looking back frequently."

What you can do:

Anyone in the area of Floribunda Avenue near the police facility from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. who may have seen "suspicious" activity is asked to speak with the department.

Additionally, authorities are asking those with videos in that timeframe to share their recordings with the Hillsborough Police Department.

"We urge anyone with information--no matter how small it may seem--to come forward and assist us in this critical investigation," Corteway said.

Tips can be submitted at tips@hillsborough.net.

