$10K reward being offered for information in killing of homeless man in Oakland

Oakland homicide investigators are asking the public for help in the killing of a 25-year-old homeless man earlier this month in West Oakland.

Jeffery Chambers, also known as Lil Jeff, was stabbed on July 17 in the 800 block of Peralta Street, not far from Prescott Elementary School. He died about a block away in the 1500 block of Ninth Street.

Officers found him there around 7 a.m. on the ground bleeding. Investigators said he was stabbed multiple times.

SIGN UP FOR THE KTVU NEWSLETTER

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821.