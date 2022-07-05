12 San Francisco officers injured responding to fire, large crowd

article

Twelve San Francisco police officers were injured Tuesday while responding to a fire and a crowd at 24th Street and Harrison Street in the Mission neighborhood, according to the police department.

Police arrived at 12:39 a.m. and ordered the crowd to disperse, characterizing the gathering as an unlawful assembly. Crowd members tossed fireworks and glass bottles at officers and resulted in the non-life-threatening injuries of 12 officers, authorities reported.

SFPD reported 12 officers had ringing in their ears, and 2 of the officers had minor burns due to an exploding device.

No arrests related to officer injuries were made.

A video tweeted by SFPD shows the fire blazing in the middle of the intersection, and shows dozens of people standing on the surrounding sidewalks. It does not show any objects being thrown at officers or a single, massive crowd.

This comes the day after Fourth of July, in which many authorities received increased emergency calls due to illegal fireworks.

The San Francisco Fire Department received 827 calls alone on the holiday. The department gets 450 calls on average each day.