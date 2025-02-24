12-year-old Oakland boy hit by stray bullet while playing at home, relative says

The Brief A 12-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet while he was playing at home in Oakland. The boy's relative is frustrated with crime in Oakland. Police have not responded to questions about what happened.



The family of a 12-year-old boy in West Oakland said he was hit by a stray bullet.

Tamim Alghazali, who said the boy is his cousin's son, described what happened on Saturday night at the Acorn Apartments on Filbert Street near 10th Street.

Algahazali said the boy was inside the apartment complex when the bullet hit him.

"He was playing at home," Algahazali said. "He got shot. From where? They don't know. This is even in movies, you cannot imagine that."

Oakland police have not responded to KTVU questions, and there has been no word on the boy's condition.

Police have also not made mention of any arrests or reason for the gunfire.

Alghazali said he is fed up with the violence and crime – and the fact that no one seems to be able to do anything about it.

He said he called the police recently because of an issue at his store.

"I call police," he said. "They never show. Why? Because we're from West Oakland. No one cares."