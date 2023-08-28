12-year-old WWII buff from Gilroy selected for Normandy trip through special history program

A 12-year-old history buff from Gilroy is about to embark on the trip of a lifetime. He is one of eight kids from across the country chosen to visit the beaches of Normandy France. It's part of a program called Bridge2History, which aims to connect kids with veterans to teach them about the past.

Nathan Yokota is no ordinary kid. He's a military historian.

And now, he's getting the opportunity of a lifetime: a chance to visit the beaches of Normandy.

"It's a trip to connect with veterans and also to share the history and passion," he says.

The kids, ages 8-12, will fly to Europe, visiting D-Day battlefields, bunkers and cemeteries.

"Give them that experience and that jumpstart on their passion," says Liberty Phillips, with Bridge2History.

The program pays for the trip. But each kid is expected to raise at least $500. Nathan has been giving speeches to friends and family around Gilroy to earn his.

"History can be read. It can be listened to. It can be watched. But he's going to live it. And he's going to experience it, and he's going to immerse himself in it from the source," says James Yokota, his father.

And then when he gets back, Nathan is expected to pass that knowledge on.

"I call them my ambassadors because the kids that come on the program are taking on the responsibility of being ambassadors to their generation and to the next generation," says Phillips.

"That's pretty much my favorite part," says Nathan.

Nathan says it was his own teachers who sparked his love of history. And he can't wait to be a teacher himself. He wants to make sure the wisdom of those WWII veterans is preserved.

"So the history of it, all the really historic, won't just be lost. More people will learn about it and share it," he says.

The Yokotas now have a few weeks to fundraise and pack. They leave on the big Normandy trip October 10th.

If you'd like to donate or apply for next year's trip, you can visit bridge2history.com.

