13 Antioch police officers fired, resigned after department scandals

Thirteen Antioch police officers have now lost their jobs after recent scandals within the Antioch Police Department, according to a report from Bay Area News Group.

Emails recently obtained by the news organization show what police commanders said to Antioch city leaders. The emails detailed the 13 lost jobs in the APD. Seven people have been fired from positions within the department after a racist texting scandal.

Three officers accused of committing crimes were fired in the investigation. Another three officers who knew that harsh discipline would be heading their way reportedly resigned from their positions.

A recent report from the police commission shows that APD has 40 vacant positions within the force, and 18 officers are currently on staff but considered "inactive". Out of 115 authorized police officer positions within APD, there are only 57 active sworn police officers.