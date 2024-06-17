Expand / Collapse search

13 Antioch police officers fired, resigned after department scandals

By
Updated  June 17, 2024 9:55am PDT
News
KTVU FOX 2

Report: 13 Antioch police officers have been fired over racist email scandal

Bay Area News Group has obtained emails that police commanders sent Antioch leaders.

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Thirteen Antioch police officers have now lost their jobs after recent scandals within the Antioch Police Department, according to a report from Bay Area News Group

Emails recently obtained by the news organization show what police commanders said to Antioch city leaders. The emails detailed the 13 lost jobs in the APD. Seven people have been fired from positions within the department after a racist texting scandal

Three officers accused of committing crimes were fired in the investigation. Another three officers who knew that harsh discipline would be heading their way reportedly resigned from their positions. 

A recent report from the police commission shows that APD has 40 vacant positions within the force, and 18 officers are currently on staff but considered "inactive". Out of 115 authorized police officer positions within APD, there are only 57 active sworn police officers. 