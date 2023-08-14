Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old boy survives 100-foot fall at Grand Canyon

Arizona
The Grand Canyon National Park is seen from the North Rim Visitor Center in North Rim, Arizona, United States on July 14, 2018. (Photo by Patrick Gorski/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. - A 13-year-old North Dakota boy has survived a fall of nearly 100 feet at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon during a family trip.

Authorities said it took emergency crews two hours to rescue Wyatt Kauffman after he slipped on a cliff Tuesday and plunged the nearly 100 feet at the Bright Angel Point trail.

The teenager was airlifted to a Las Vegas hospital for treatment of nine broken vertebrae plus a ruptured spleen, a collapsed lung, a concussion and a broken hand and dislocated finger.

"I was up on the ledge and was moving out of the way so other people could take a picture," Kauffman told Phoenix TV station KPNX. "I squatted down and was holding on to a rock. I only had one hand on it.

"It wasn’t that good of a grip. It was kind of pushing me back. I lost my grip and started to fall back," he added.

Rescue crews had to rappel down the cliff and get the injured boy out of the canyon in a basket.

"I just remember somewhat waking up and being in the back of an ambulance and a helicopter and getting on a plane and getting here" to the hospital, said Kauffman, who lives in Casselton, North Dakota.

Brian Kauffman was in North Dakota when he heard about his son’s fall and rescue.