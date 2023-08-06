Person dies after falling from parking garage in Alameda, police say

Alameda police said someone died after falling from a parking garage Saturday.

Investigators said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the parking structure on Oak Street, between Central and Santa Clara Avenues.

Police said they were working with the coroner's office and have not identified the victim. They did not say whether the death was suspicious.

Video from the scene showed officers surveying the side of the structure next to the CVS lot. The garage was closed while they investigated the scene.

The structure is seven stories high and is situated next to the Alameda Theatre Ciniplex.

