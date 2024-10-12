13-year-old girl missing out of Berkeley

article

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old from Berkeley.

Saphira Sykes was last seen Friday around 4 p.m. near the McDonalds at 1998 Shattuck Ave., police said. Before then, she was seen around 2:30 p.m. near Grant and Vine Streets.

Saphira was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white design, ripped blue jeans, black and white Vans shoes, and a black backpack.

She's described as a Black girl with a slim build with long black hair. She stands at 4 feet 9 inches.

Anyone who sees Saphira is asked to call 911 or contact the Berkeley Police Department at (510) 981-5911.