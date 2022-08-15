13-year-old Northern California boy pitches perfect game

A 13-year-old pitcher from the Sacramento area is now celebrating a perfect weekend.



That's because Jacob Trujillo pitched a perfect at the Cal Ripkin World Series in Maine.

The teenager from Elk Grove retired every batter he faced, and had 13 strikeouts, while on the mound for the Laguna Youth Baseball All Stars.

And Jacob managed to make Little League baseball history, just one season after he was forced to miss some games due to a sore arm.

"It was not too long ago I actually hurt my arm from pitching too much," he said. "So we let it rest and we got it stronger. It was just this year coming back that was the real start for me to start pitching and work my way back up."

This is Jacob's last year in Little League.

His ultimate goal is to make it to the big leagues, after playing ball in high school and college



