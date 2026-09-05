14 people require ambulances after Discovery Meadow concert in San Jose

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Over a dozen people at an outdoor concert in San Jose were hospitalized on Friday night, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the Discovery Meadow concert at 180 Woz Way just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of multiple people needing medical attention.

A task force of 14 ambulances was requested by the Fire Department to help transport 14 people to the hospital.

San Jose police officers were called to manage traffic in the area. No arrests were reported.

All patients were cleared from the scene within about two hours, according to the Fire Department.