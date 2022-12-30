15-year-old boy shot and killed by another boy: Pittsburg police

article

Pittsburg police said a 15-year-old boy died after he was shot by a boy of the same age on Thursday afternoon.

The deadly shooting happened around 3:04 p.m. at a home in the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive, officers said. Several neighbors called 9-1-1 saying someone had been shot.

When officers arrived they found the boy, and rendered first aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Witnesses were interviewed and investigators determined a 15-year-old boy was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested and booked on involuntary manslaughter, according to authorities.

Authorities do not know yet whether it was an intentional act.

Anyone who has information related to this incident to contact Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.