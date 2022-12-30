Expand / Collapse search
2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 10:05AM
Novato
KTVU FOX 2

NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night.

A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol officer Darrel Horner. 

The 16-year-old male driver lost control and collided with the cement center divider, officials said. The car was reportedly traveling on the northbound side, but flipped and landed in the southbound side.

The driver suffered significant traumatic injuries and died at the scene, officials said.

A 17-year-old female sitting in the back seat also suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Three other minors were injured in the collision and taken to the hospital. 

Officer Horner said the two people who died were wearing seatbelts. The male victim was from San Rafael and the female victim was from Novato. 

Due to their age and out of respect to their families, their names are not being published.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the crash and reported all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 were blocked. All lanes were reopened Friday at 2:20 a.m., according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.


  