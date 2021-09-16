15-year-old boy suspected of shooting female relative to death in San Jose

San Jose police are investigating a shooting that killed a female relative.

According to a statement by SJPD on Wednesday at approximately 7:57 PM officers responded to the 2700 block of Story Road on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they located an adult female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested at the scene. The boy and victim are related, police say.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

The boy was booked into Juvenile Hall for manslaughter. The identity of the woman will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to Contact Detective Sergeant Cary #2989 or Detective Ramirez #4201 of the San José Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408-277-5283.

On Thursday morning SJPD posted an update to their investigation on Twitter, stating the shooting had become the city's 27th homicide of 2021.