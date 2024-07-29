15-year-old girl shot to death in Hayward: police

article

A 15-year-old girl was shot to death and a 41-year-old man was wounded by bullets in Hayward over the weekend – the latest in a string of violent acts targeting teenagers in this city, police said.

Hayward police said that officers were called out on Saturday about 11:15 a.m. to a shooting in the 900 block of West Tennyson Road.

Video from the apartment buildings showed bullet holes had pierced columns in front of the complex's gate.

Officers found the girl suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she died, police said. She is Hayward's eighth homicide victim this year, police said.

The man was found near the 28000 block of Ruus Road after leaving the scene.

Police don't believe the two knew each other.

Why they were shot has not been made clear.

Other teens have suffered violence in Hayward recently.

On June 24, someone shot two teens, killing one of them.

Domonique Fank, the 15-year-old boy, died and a 13-year-old boy was injured after gunfire erupted at a home on Second Street near Sylvan Glen Court. KTVU has learned investigators are looking into the likelihood that the shooting was gang-related.

Domonique's father told KTVU that his son was not in a gang.

Then, on July 14, an 18-year-old was shot to death; he was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the driver's seat of a car that appeared to have hit a parked car after a shooting, police said.

No motives have been released for any of the deaths and it's also unclear if they are related in any way.

Police have not announced arrests in any of the cases.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Navas at 510-293-7176.

Hayward police are investigating a shooting that killed a teenage girl Sunday morning in the Harder-Tennyson neighborhood. July 27, 2024 Expand