Officials said Hayward police investigators are working diligently to find the suspect who shot two teenagers, killing one of them.

"This is especially sad because it involves these teenagers," said Officer Cassondra Fovel, Hayward Police Department spokesperson.

A 15-year-old boy was killed, and a 13-year-old boy was injured when gunfire erupted at a home on Second Street near Sylvan Glen Court at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Fovel said the boy who was killed was from Rodeo and was shot inside the home. The 13-year-old boy was shot outside the home and has since been released from the hospital.

"At this time, we don't have anybody in custody, but detectives are working on every aspect of the case. They're going to work on every lead to try to bring justice to the victims and their family members," Fovel said.

Hayward police have not determined a motive for the shooting.

"Detectives are still working through all of the witness statements and putting all the pieces together to determine what the motive could be or how this whole shooting took place," Fovel said.

KTVU has learned investigators are looking into the likelihood that the shooting was gang-related.

No one responded at the home where the shooting took place. A few minutes later, a man on an e-bike emerged from the property, said he hadn't heard about any incident at the home, and rode off.

Andrew Carpenter, who lives nearby, said his girlfriend woke up to the commotion.

"She woke up because of the police sirens and our dogs started barking," said Carpenter, who was at work and saw the police activity through his doorbell camera. "It's very sad that they were so young, being 13 years old and 15 years old. They have their whole lives ahead of them."

Hayward Mayor Mark Salinas said he was notified by text and email about the violence.

"The worst news a mayor could receive, especially at 2 a.m," Salinas said.

"Nobody likes to see kids harmed and, for sure, nobody likes to see kids die under such horrible, horrible violent conditions."

