15-year-old girl wounded in Oakland shooting

A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Tuesday night, police officials said.

Authorities said the girl is in stable condition and was able to provide officers with a statement.

The Oakland Police Department's communications division received a call Tuesday night from a local hospital that someone walked in with gunshot wounds.

The police department said the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the area of 98th and Edes avenues.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information.