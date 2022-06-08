15-year-old girl wounded in Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 15-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in East Oakland Tuesday night, police officials said.
Authorities said the girl is in stable condition and was able to provide officers with a statement.
The Oakland Police Department's communications division received a call Tuesday night from a local hospital that someone walked in with gunshot wounds.
The police department said the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. in the area of 98th and Edes avenues.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information.