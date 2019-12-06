15-year-old shot in the leg at Brentwood bowling alley parking lot

article

A juvenile was shot in the leg at Harvest Park Bowling Alley's parking lot in Brentwood and taken to the hospital late Friday afternoon, according to police.

Brentwood Police Department said the shooting at 5000 Balfour Road, was not a random act of violence and that there is no threat to public safety, but did not indicate any information on a possible suspect or suspects.

Police investigating a shooting in Brentwood where a juvenile was injured.

Police said the 15-year-old victim was located a little more than a mile away near the Burger King at 1105 Second Street.

The victim was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek with non-life threatening injuries.

Lieutenant Walter O'Grodnick with Brentwood police said they were trying to piece togehter how the victim got from the bowling alley to the Second Street location.

Officials at Liberty High School, near the Burger King, received reports of the incident at about 3:30 p.m. The school was briefly locked down to ensure the students safety.

A Tractor Supply Co. next door to the bowling alley said several workers heard the gunshots and could see police at the scene. Police said this is an active investigation.

Bay City News contributed to this report