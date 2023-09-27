15-year-old student killed in Stockton double shooting identified

A 15-year-old Franklin High School student killed in a double shooting earlier this week in downtown Stockton was identified as Angelo Rivas on Wednesday by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Red roses and candles were placed at North Center and East Channel streets, where the shooting was initially reported to the Stockton Police Department on Monday.

Around 4:34 p.m., police responded to shots fired in the area and located two teens, ages 15 and 16, at the scene. Both were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Candles and flowers are placed on the side walk at the intersection of Center Street and Channel Street in Stockton, Calif., on Sept. 27, 2023 following a death in a double shooting earlier this week. (Harika Maddala/Bay City News/Catchlight Local)

Rivas died at the scene and the 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

During a press conference Monday, Scott said officers did not know if there was any relationship between the victims but said detectives would be looking into it.

Police said they believe the suspects in the shooting were three teenagers, but more details about them were not immediately available.

Stockton Unified School District had sent out an email to parents from the high school notifying them of the death.

"We are very saddened to inform you that one of our students lost their lives in a violent act yesterday in Stockton," the statement said.

Counselors were available to talk with students and staff.