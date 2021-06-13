16-year-old armed carjacking suspect arrested following crash in San Mateo

A 16-year-old San Mateo boy has been arrested by police as the carjacking suspect who led them on a short pursuit late Friday evening.

At approximately 9:11 p.m. Friday, San Mateo police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of North San Mateo Drive on a carjacking. Officers arrived and located the carjacked victim, who had been pistol-whipped and pepper-sprayed before being removed from his vehicle by force. Police said the the trauma from the carjacking left the victim confused about specific details of the crime, including where it occurred.

Eventually, the officers determined that the carjacking occurred near 7 East Santa Inez Ave. Officers saturated the neighborhood, then noticed the victim's vehicle traveling on El Camino Real. They began pursuing the vehicle, but the suspect driver failed to stop when signaled by police.

A short chase began with the suspect turning onto Folkstone Avenue from Amphlett Boulevard. That is where the suspect lost control of the vehicle and drove into the curb, causing the vehicle to roll over several times before crashing into two parked vehicles. The suspect then fled on foot.

Police scoured the area, and eventually, a California Highway Patrol helicopter notified San Mateo police dispatch that it had located the suspect lying on the roof of a nearby residence.

Advertisement

He was arrested and booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, reckless evasion of police and hit and run.