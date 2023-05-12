16-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of 13-year-old brother

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his 13-year-old brother in Stockton early Friday morning, police said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. in the 800 block of Flint Ave. Officers arrived and found the teen, who was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, Stockton police said.

Related article

Investigators have not released details about what led to the shooting, but said the 16-year-old is being booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of manslaughter, negligent discharge of a firearm and other weapon violations.