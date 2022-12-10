16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff

article

A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff.

Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.

"It is with a heavy heart we are updating the community that 16-year-old Dante de la Torre was found deceased this afternoon," the Sheriff said. "There is no indication Dante’s death was foul play."

Officials said Dante had gone to the rest area around 12:30 p.m and packed water bottles, a hand towel or small shovel, and snow boots. He never returned.

An intense search for Dante began, and many community members volunteered to help. But on Thursday the sheriff asked the public not to interfere with their search. They said if there were too many people searching in the area, the K9s would lose Dante's scent.

Dante de la Torre was found dead Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. (Photo credit: 49er United Soccer Club)

The next day, they announced his body was found.

"The Colfax and surrounding communities are devastated by the loss of 16-year old Dante de la Torre, a student at Colfax High School," said Dan Gustavson in a GoFundMe for the family.

Dante's soccer team was "rocked by the tragic passing of our very own," and posted photos of him playing.

"Dante was a truly special individual with an infectious smile who touched the lives of so many on and off the pitch," said 49er United Soccer Club in a Facebook post. "He was a key member of his team, our club, and our community and the light he shared with us will forever be missed."