16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party.

Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.

Lodi resident Jessie Martinez, 25, was found unresponsive at the scene suffering from a stab wound, police said.

Martinez and her unborn child died at the scene despite life-saving measures. Police said the case is being investigated as a double homicide.

Martinez's 22-year-old boyfriend was also located at the scene with a cut to his head, but is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the stabbing appears to have stemmed from a series of altercations that happened during a party at Martinez's house.

The alleged suspect, whose name is not being released, was booked into juvenile hall.