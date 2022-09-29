16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman
LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party.
Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
Lodi resident Jessie Martinez, 25, was found unresponsive at the scene suffering from a stab wound, police said.
Martinez and her unborn child died at the scene despite life-saving measures. Police said the case is being investigated as a double homicide.
Martinez's 22-year-old boyfriend was also located at the scene with a cut to his head, but is expected to survive.
According to investigators, the stabbing appears to have stemmed from a series of altercations that happened during a party at Martinez's house.
The alleged suspect, whose name is not being released, was booked into juvenile hall.