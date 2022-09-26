Pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi

article

Police in Lodi said a pregnant woman was stabbed to death early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Eagle Place near East Century Boulevard shortly after 12 a.m. on reports of a woman being stabbed or shot during a disturbance.

Police arrived on scene to find a 25-year-old woman suffering from a stab wound.

Emergency officials attempted life-saving measures, but the woman died.

"The unborn child unfortunately passed away as well," police said. "The case is being investigated as a double homicide," they added.

The woman was identified as Jessie Martinez, a resident of Lodi. She was reported to have been about four months pregnant, according to police.

A 22-year-old man was also found at the scene, suffering from a cut to his head, police said.

The man, identified as the woman's boyfriend, was treated at a hospital and expected to live.

"He has been eliminated as a potential suspect," investigators said.

There were no arrests in the case as of Monday morning.

Officers said that the incident did not appear to be random. "It seems to have stemmed from a series of altercations that occurred during a house party at the victim's residence on the same night as the incident," investigators said, noting officers were actively following up on leads.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Lodi Police Department at (209) 333-6727 or Detective Austin Blythe at (209) 333-5545 or ablythe@lodi.gov.

Bay City News contributed to this report.