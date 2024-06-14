16-year-old girl missing out of Brentwood: police

article

Brentwood police are looking for a missing girl they're calling a runaway.

McKenna Riley, 16, was reported missing on Wednesday. McKenna is 5 feet tall and weighs 118 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police said McKenna was last seen at her residence in Brentwood and may be in the Brentwood or Oakley area.

Police said there was no suspicion of foul play as of Thursday night and McKenna is at risk due to age only.

Anyone with information regarding McKenna's whereabouts can contact Brentwood police at (925) 809-7911. Callers may remain anonymous.