16-year-old girl shot; employee of Rohnert Park sandwich shop arrested
ROHNERT PARK, Calif. - A 19-year-old employee of Sourdough & Co. in Rohnert Park was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was shot inside the sandwich shop, police said.
The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. Sunday at the shop on Commerce Boulevard.
Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Chief Kevin Kilgore said that police recovered a gun at the scene and that detectives are trying to determine the relationship between the two.
Police identified the 19-year-old as Jade Cuterer.
The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital. Her condition on Monday was unknown.