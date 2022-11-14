16-year-old girl shot; employee of Rohnert Park sandwich shop arrested

A 19-year-old employee of Sourdough & Co. in Rohnert Park was arrested after a 16-year-old girl was shot inside the sandwich shop, police said.

The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. Sunday at the shop on Commerce Boulevard.

Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety Chief Kevin Kilgore said that police recovered a gun at the scene and that detectives are trying to determine the relationship between the two.

MORE: One person killed, two injured during an altercation in Vallejo

Police identified the 19-year-old as Jade Cuterer.

The 16-year-old was rushed to the hospital. Her condition on Monday was unknown.