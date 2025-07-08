16-year-old kidnapped and raped in Vacaville: police

article

A 16-year-old was kidnapped and sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Vacaville over the weekend, police said.

What we know:

Officers said early Sunday morning, the victim called 911, reporting she was attacked near the 100 block of West Monte Vista Avenue.

Vacaville police said the attack happened in the 100 block of West Monte Vista Avenue on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Police responded to the area and immediately launched an investigation.

They made an arrest within hours.

Swift response

"Through swift and coordinated efforts, the suspect was quickly identified and arrested at approximately 11:15 AM, July 6," investigators said in a news release.

Police identified the suspect as 38-year-old Vacaville resident Marcos Gonzales.

A registered firearm was found in his possession at the time of his arrest, police said.

Multiple felony charges

Gonzales was taken into custody and booked into the Solano County Jail on charges including kidnapping, rape, robbery, and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

"There is no evidence to suggest the suspect has any connection to the victim," police said and noted that they believe the assault was an isolated incident.

