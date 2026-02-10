16-year-old killed in Half Moon Bay electric motorcycle crash

article

The Brief A 16-year-old riding an electric motorcycle died after crashing into a box truck Monday afternoon in Half Moon Bay, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the teen was riding at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of Highway 1 when the collision occurred and later died at a local hospital. The box truck driver remained at the scene and is cooperating; investigators said the driver was licensed and drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.



Crash details

What we know:

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 12:15 p.m. to the area of Highway 1 and Terrace Avenue for a report of a collision involving an electric motorcycle and a box truck.

Deputies found the injured teen at the scene. The teen was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary findings

Dig deeper:

Officials said preliminary information indicates the 16-year-old was riding at a high rate of speed on the shoulder of Highway 1 when the bike struck the box truck.

The electric motorcycle did not have pedals and is classified as an electric off-highway motorcycle under Senate Bill 586 and California Vehicle Code 436.1.

Driver cooperation

The driver of the box truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Investigators said the driver was properly licensed and that alcohol or drugs do not appear to have been a factor.