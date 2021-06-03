16-year-old mother and infant daughter found safe after being reported missing

article

A 16-year-old mother and her infant daughter who were reported missing out of San Mateo have been located safe and unharmed, authorities said.

The San Mateo Police Department did not disclose where the mother and her 5-month-old daughter were located but did confirm that they have been reunited with family.

Claudia Ramirez-Banales and her daughter Abigail Ramirez-Banales were reported missing on June 1