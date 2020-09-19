16-year-old pedestrian critically injured in car crash

article

(KTVU and wire report) -- Police in Antioch are investigating a car crash that left a 16-year-old pedestrian in critical condition Friday night.

Officers with the Antioch Police Department responded at 6:17 p.m. to a report of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on W. 10th Street at Auto Center Drive.

Officers said the teen was not responsive when the located him.

He was airlifted to a trauma center and underwent surgery, said Antioch Police.

The victim, who lives in Antioch, was listed in critical condition Friday night.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

It does not appear drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

