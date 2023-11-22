Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old stabs friend during argument in Santa Rosa: police

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Santa Rosa
KTVU FOX 2
article

The City of Santa Rosa Calif. Police Department logo. seal badge (Photo courtesy Santa Rosa Police Department)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A heated argument between teenage friends in Santa Rosa escalated into a stabbing, police said.

The victim and the suspect, both 16-year-old boys, were engaged in a verbal dispute at a home in the area of West Ninth Street and Warren Lane on Tuesday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The two were friends.

Featured

Beheaded Santa Rosa woman being remembered as loving woman who adored her grandchildren
article

Beheaded Santa Rosa woman being remembered as loving woman who adored her grandchildren

The family of a 64-year-old Santa Rosa woman, who was beheaded, allegedly by her grandson, was being remembered as a loving woman who "so dearly" adored all of her grandchildren.

The argument continued as one of the boys attempted to leave the home when his friend came chasing after him and stabbed him one time in the back with a folding knife, officers said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The suspect was detained at the scene and later booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the stabbing, but said it does not appear to be gang-motivated or school-related.