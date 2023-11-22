16-year-old stabs friend during argument in Santa Rosa: police

article

A heated argument between teenage friends in Santa Rosa escalated into a stabbing, police said.

The victim and the suspect, both 16-year-old boys, were engaged in a verbal dispute at a home in the area of West Ninth Street and Warren Lane on Tuesday, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department.

The two were friends.

The argument continued as one of the boys attempted to leave the home when his friend came chasing after him and stabbed him one time in the back with a folding knife, officers said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

The suspect was detained at the scene and later booked into Sonoma County Juvenile Hall on one count of assault with a deadly weapon.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for the stabbing, but said it does not appear to be gang-motivated or school-related.