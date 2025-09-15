16-year-old who died falling off overpass at Crockett sideshow identified

article

The 16-year-old boy who died on Saturday when he fell 75 feet down a highway overpass in Crockett watching a sideshow has been identified.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office on Monday named the teen as Jose Cuevas of Harbor City, population 40,000 near Los Angeles, a six-hour drive from the East Bay town of Crockett, population 3,500, roughly five miles north of Richmond.

There were no other details provided.

Over the weekend, the California Highway Patrol said Jose climbed over a concrete barrier on Saturday about 3:30 a.m. near the Interstate 80 on-and off-ramps by the Carquinez Bridge and accidentally fell 75 feet to the ground below. He died at the scene. Investigators were later seen examining the area beneath the overpass where the teen landed.

Authorities say the chaos spilled onto the freeway ramps, where the eastbound and westbound lanes are separated by a narrow gap.

Drone video taken at the scene and shared with media outlets showed more than 100 cars blocking a large intersection as a driver spun donuts while a crowd of spectators cheered.

Deaths at sideshows have occurred, but are rare.

In January, a weekend sideshow in Oakland led to gunfire that killed a man and injured two others.

Julia D’Alo, a resident and business owner, told KTVU that sideshows have become a regular problem in the small town every few months. She believes the lack of a local police department invites trouble.

Stephen Nash, who recently opened Ruby Q, is a parent who said this death hit especially close to home.

"That is a big concern with having two teenagers of my own and one still in elementary," he said. "You think, if they’re out hanging with their friends… they could be influenced. Especially when you’re talking about being on a bridge… falling through a crack."

Drone video shows the traffic on the I-80 overpass in Crockett after a 16-year-old boy fell to his death. Sept. 13, 2025 Photo: JPallotta4music