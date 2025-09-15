16-year-old dies after falling from overpass during East Bay sideshow

The Brief A teen died after falling 75 feet from an I-80 overpass during a sideshow in Crockett. Residents say sideshows have become a recurring danger in the small town.



A 16-year-old boy died early Saturday morning after falling from a freeway overpass during a sideshow in Crockett, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The deadly incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near the Interstate 80 on- and off-ramps near Pomona Street by the Carquinez Bridge.

Drone video taken at the scene and shared with media outlets showed more than 100 cars blocking a large intersection as a driver spun donuts while a crowd of spectators cheered.

Authorities say the chaos spilled onto the freeway ramps, where the eastbound and westbound lanes are separated by a narrow gap.

The CHP said the teenager climbed over a concrete barrier and accidentally fell 75 feet to the ground below. He died at the scene. Investigators were later seen examining the area beneath the overpass where the teen landed.

Drone video shows the traffic on the I-80 overpass in Crockett after a 16-year-old boy fell to his death. Sept. 13, 2025 Photo: JPallotta4music

Sideshows a recurring problem in Crockett

"We woke up to just lots and lots of sirens and honking horns... and there was news in the morning that there was a sideshow," said Julia D’Alo, a resident and business owner. "This is something that the town is really, really concerned about."

D’Alo said sideshows have become a regular problem in the small town every few months. She believes the lack of a local police department invites trouble.

"We don't have a police department. We have sheriffs, and they come in when we call them, but it's usually too late," she said. "I feel like it's coming in off the freeway from Richmond and from Vallejo. That’s the vibe, those are the cars we see involved in the sideshows."

Stephen Nash, who recently opened Ruby Q, a barbecue restaurant just three months ago.

"As a business owner, you want the proper traffic to come through. And you don’t want some of the influences, especially when the sideshows aren’t really being supervised," Nash said.

He’s also a parent and said this death hit especially close to home.

"That is a big concern with having two teenagers of my own and one still in elementary," he said. "You think, if they’re out hanging with their friends… they could be influenced. Especially when you’re talking about being on a bridge… falling through a crack."

D’Alo said she hopes the tragedy sends a message to teens about the risks involved in participating in illegal sideshows.

"I feel like we’re in the Wild Wild West here," she said. "Kids: it’s not worth it when you lose your life. Please get yourself involved in good things."

As of Sunday, the teen’s name had not been released. The coroner’s office was closed over the weekend, and CHP continues to investigate what happened.

