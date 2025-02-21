17-year-old shot and wounded in San Francisco's Sunset District

A 17-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in San Francisco's Sunset District on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting was reported at 2:44 p.m. in the area of 38th Avenue and Santiago Street.

The teen was in his vehicle when he was shot. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening, San Francisco police said.

No arrest has been made in the case and investigators have not released any suspect details.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.