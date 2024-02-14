17-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver in Oakland on way to school

A 17-year-old boy was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland on his way to school, his mother and police said.

James Jackson was hit by the driver of a car on Tuesday at 8:05 a.m. at 40th Avenue and International Boulevard.

Christy Miles, James' mother, said she believes the car was white, but she wasn't able to provide any other details.

She said her son was sent to the hospital with injuries and broken bones.

Oakland police asked anyone with information to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.