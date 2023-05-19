18 hurt in Sacramento prison transport bus crash

A prison transport bus was involved in a crash Friday morning in downtown Sacramento.

Sacramento fire crews said that 18 of the 23 inmates onboard were injured.

Two were taken to a hospital.

The crash happened at 5th and I streets, which is only one block from the Sacramento County Main Jail and Superior Court.

Fire officials tweeted video showing the damage to the side of the bus, as well as severe damage to the front end of a black SUV.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the preliminary reports from the scene say that the driver of the SUV ran a red light.



