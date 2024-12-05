18-year-old who disappeared on Halloween found dead near San Rafael beach

article

A young Sacramento woman who went missing in San Francisco Halloween night was found dead in Marin County, authorities said Thursday.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office said on the morning of Nov. 28, the woman's body was discovered on the shoreline facing near McNears Beach in San Rafael.

Sheriff's search and rescue divers had to recover Mai Vue's body because of the "precarious and difficult" location it was found.

Vue was declared dead at the scene and due to the condition of her body, no resuscitative aid was provided, according to officials.

Officials said her identity had to be confirmed through scientific means because of the extended exposure her body faced from being in the water and from the elements.

Authorities said at this time, there are no overt signs of foul play.

Halloween night, Vue went out to a concert venue with her friends and family.

She was last seen in the Civic Center area near Grove and Larkin Streets around 11 p.m. wearing a white dress, black leggings, and black high heels, police said at the time.

A toxicology test and forensic postmortem exam are underway by the San Francisco Police Department and the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

Related article

The San Francisco Police Department told KTVU they do not have an official update on the case.

KTVU reached out to Vue's sister and is awaiting comment.

This story was reported out of Oakland, Calif.