19 elderly patients evacuated from flooded Castro Valley senior center

People living at a Castro Valley senior care facility had to be evacuated after their building flooded in heavy rain.

The Alameda County Fire Department said 19 elderly patients from the Fern Lodge Assisted Living Facility had to be rescued.

The Sheriff's office told the Chronicle it had to turn off the power to clean up the flooding, which meant all the medical devices would be shut off.

No one at the home was hurt in the storm, officials said.