19-year-old found dead in Rohnert Park

Authorities in Rohnert Park are investigating the circumstances around the death of a 19-year-old woman.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said on Thursday at around 10:15 a.m. first responders were called to Alicia Park where they found the unresponsive woman in the backseat of a car.

They removed her from the backseat and lifesaving efforts but unfortunately, the young woman was pronounced dead, authorities said.

During the initial investigation, detectives determined that the 19-year-old was picked up from her home by friends in Forestville and then brought to a residence in the 300 block of Arlen Drive.

Investigators said the woman and her friends went inside the home and went to sleep. At around 10 a.m. they woke up and found the woman on the couch unresponsive.

Authorities said the friends attempted CPR and then carried the woman to a car that was parked in the driveway. When they tried to drive away, another friend stopped them because he had called 911.

Officials said the vehicle pulled into the parking lot of Alicia Park, which is directly across the street from the residence on Arlen Drive.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of death and have not ruled out whether the victim's death is suspicious or related to a medical emergency.