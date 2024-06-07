19-year-old shot and killed at Dolores Park identified as SJSU student

article

A 19-year-old man, who was shot and killed in San Francisco's Dolores Park this week, has been identified as a student at San Jose State University.

SJ State officials on Friday confirmed Luis Arguello Inglis was enrolled and majoring in communications studies.

A Gofundme to honor Inglis has more than doubled its goal of $10,000.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved son, Luis, was tragically taken from us on Wednesday night. Luis was a bright light in our lives, filled with love, laughter, and boundless potential," the statement included in the fundraiser reads. The family's statement continues to say his loss leaves a void in their hearts that can never be filled.

The fund is meant to cover unexpected costs related to his death.

Police were called out to 20th and Dolores streets on Wednesday night to investigate a shooting. The victim was found lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The city saw a mid-week heatwave that brought people out to parks and beaches in droves. Dolores Park is a popular destination in just about any weather conditions.

After the shooting, city Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, who oversees the district where the park is located, said he didn't think people should "overreact to this." He added that residents should be aware of their surroundings. KTVU has reached out to Mandelman for follow-up comment and await his response.

The San Francisco Standard reports Inglis was a graduate of SF's Lowell High School. We have reached out to school officials for confirmation.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been reported.