$190K worth of stolen merchandise recovered in El Sobrante

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Officers seized $190K in stolen retail merchandise at a home in El Sobrante on Thursday, Aug. 31,2023. (The California Highway Patrol)

Authorities recovered $190,000 worth of stolen retail merchandise and $24,000 in cash at an El Sobrante residence.

The California Highway Patrol's organized retail crime task force started an investigation in July, following suspicions of a fencing operation in El Sobrante. Allegedly, stolen retail products were being stored at a residence in El Sobrante and then sold at various locations.

Featured article

A search warrant for the residence was obtained by investigators and executed on Thursday. During the search, officers discovered $190,000 worth of stolen merchandise, from multiple retailers including Lululemon, Target, and Express. Additionally, investigators located $24,000 in cash from the sale of the stolen merchandise.

The suspect has been identified as 52-year-old Ngoc Bui Bach of El Sobrante. Bach was arrested and booked into the Contra Costa County jail on charges encompassing organized retail crime, grand theft, and possession of stolen property.