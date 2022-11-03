Expand / Collapse search

$1M Powerball ticket sold at Milpitas 7-Eleven store

Published 
Money
KTVU FOX 2

There weren't any winners who hit the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night's drawing, but a ticket purchased in the South Bay matched the first five numbers and won $1 million, according to the California Lottery.

A ticket sold at a 7-Eleven store on Milmont Drive in Milpitas was one of two $1 million tickets sold in the state. The other was in Ontario, in Southern California.

The winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and the Powerball number was 23.   