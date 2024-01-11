1st homicide of 2024 in San Jose reported

San Jose police have reported the city's first homicide of the year.

A hit-and-run occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of Descanso Drive and North First Street. When officers arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries who later died at the scene.

Officials said preliminary evidence suggests the crash was intentional by the driver. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

No description of the suspect or vehicle was made available.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Barragan and Det. Van Brande of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 4106@sanjoseca.gov and 4542@sanjoseca.gov respectively.

Anonymous tips for potential cash rewards can be submitted through the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program at (408) 947-STOP or here.