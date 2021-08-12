1st recall effort of DA Chesa Boudin fails to qualify for SF ballot

One of the two efforts to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin has failed to qualify for the San Francisco ballot.

Organizers needed 51,325 valid signatures by Wednesday to qualify for a special election, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. However, organizers announced they missed the required number of valid signatures by about 1,700.

Richie Greenberg, a former Republican mayoral candidate in San Francisco launched the first recall effort in March, according to the Chronicle. He blamed the second recall campaign and a large number of fake signatures for its failure.

SEE ALSO: Protesters in Chinatown say SF D.A. Chesa Boudin’s policies make city more dangerous

Greenberg told the Chronicle that they had to remove 2,500 fake signatures from people using fabricated names and addresses.

Advertisement

The second recall campaign started in April and has until October 25 to submit the necessary number of valid signatures.