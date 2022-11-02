2 adults critically injured in shooting outside East Oakland strip mall

Oakland police responded to the scene of a shooting outside a strip mall Wednesday where two people were injured.

The shooting happened at 10300 block of International Boulevard at 103rd Avenue just after 5 p.m.

Police said arriving officers found two adult victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said officers provided medical aid before paramedics took over. The victims were transported to a local hospital where they are listed in critical condition.

The police investigation is ongoing. No suspect information was provided by police and no arrests were announced.

Video from SKYFox shows a several evidence markers on the ground and shattered car windows. A black sedan at the scene has at least 10 bullet holes. People nearby said they could hear the rapid gunfire.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Oakland Police Felony Assault Unit: (510) 238-3426