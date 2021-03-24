2-alarm fire burns 2 West Oakland Victorian homes

article

Eleven people were displaced by a two-alarm fire that damaged two Victorian homes in West Oakland Wednesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. in the 800 block of Pine Street and went to a second-alarm response about 20 minutes later.

Oakland firefighters put out a two-alarm fire in the 800 block of Pine St. in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. (Courtesy of Oakland Fire Department).

Two children were among the 11 displaced, Oakland Fire Chief of Staff Michael Hunt said. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation but did not go to a hospital, Hunt said. No one else was injured.

Both homes sustained significant damage, Hunt said. It appears the fire started because a water heater failed in one of the homes, according to Hunt.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at about 10:40 a.m. Thirty firefighters fought the blaze.